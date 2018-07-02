VMI supports military community at 2018 DoD Warrior Games

Phoenix-based Vantage Mobility International, a leading manufacturer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, served the military community for two weeks in June at the Department of Defense’s Warrior Games at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

For the second year in a row, VMI was a sponsor of the Warrior Games and provided accessible transportation using minivans with built-in ramp systems for athletes and coaches who rely on adaptive equipment and devices for mobility, according to a press release.

This year, 14 VMI drivers used seven VMI minivans to transport dozens of active-duty service members and veteran athletes a total of 8,273 miles. VMI remained on-call to offer transportation 16 hours a day for 14 days in a row to bring participants to competitions, practice fields and six hotels.

Much of that time was spent moving athletes between athletic competitions across the expansive grounds of the historic Air Force Academy in the Rocky Mountains, the press release stated.

An additional two dozen VMI employees worked behind the scenes to ship, prepare and maintain vehicles, coordinate logistics, and juggle all the accounting, production and operation needs to keep vehicles running.

“These warriors who embrace their abilities and give everything they have to compete is very inspiring,” said Tim Barone, CEO of VMI in a prepared statement. “VMI is honored to provide support for these talented athletes and we are grateful for the experience to give back to the men and women who sacrificed for our freedom.”

The DoD Warrior Games were established in 2010 to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, ill and injured service members and expose them to adaptive sports. In 2018, more than 300 athletes competed from all branches of the U.S. Military, as well as armed forces from the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, the press release stated.

The competition awarded 608 medals to athletes in 11 sports including archery, cycling, sitting volleyball, shooting, swimming, powerlifting, wheelchair basketball and more.

VMI is dedicated to supporting the military community and helping disabled active military personnel and veterans achieve independence. Their Veteran Advocate Center, staffed by veterans, is available to help service members find an accessible vehicle that meets their unique needs, the press release stated.

VMI offers veteran-specific rebate programs such as Operation Independence and USAA that can be applied toward the purchase of a VMI wheelchair accessible vehicle. In April 2018, VMI accepted the Distinguished Service Award from the Military Officers Association of America for its commitment to supporting the military community.