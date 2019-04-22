Vitalyst Health Foundation awards $564,700 in Innovation Grants

Arizona Community Tree Council, Inc. was awarded a $124,700 grant for Park Rx, encouraging doctors and care providers in two Phoenix communities to prescribe park time to patients and support park improvements. (Submitted photo)

Vitalyst Health Foundation has announced its 2019 Innovation Grants, awarding more than a half-million dollars to four recipients statewide.

According to a press release, Vitalyst Health Foundation has partnered with the Arizona Community Foundation, the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona and The NARBHA Institute to award Innovation Grants totaling $564,700 to four Arizona projects to improve community health throughout the state.

These grant-funded partners will embark on two-year projects to improve community health with “breakthrough approaches” such as prescribing park time for patients, supporting local farmers with apprenticeships, changing the perception and treatment of expectant mothers with opioid- use disorder, and connecting individuals and families experiencing homelessness with permanent housing, the release said.

“Vitalyst’s Innovation Grants are awarded each year to support projects that use breakthrough approaches to address community issues,” said Suzanne Pfister, president and CEO of Vitalyst Health Foundation, in a prepared statement.

“Each of our grant-funded partners has shown a thoughtful approach to improving community health by working with a broad coalition of partners to impact the root causes of health.”

2019 Innovation Grants were awarded to these Arizona projects:

Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture received a $140,000 grant;

Hushabye Nursery received a $155,000 grant;

Arizona Community Tree Council, Inc. received a $124,700 grant; and

Flagstaff Shelter Services received a $145,000 grant.

Vitalyst Health Foundation has a goal to inform, connect and support efforts to improve individuals’ health and communities in Arizona through initiatives ranging from statewide health policy and systems to developing local community gardens.



For more information: vitalysthealth.org.