Veyo hires Breibart as business development manager

Veyo, a full-service non-emergency medical transportation broker, recently hired Jeremy Breibart as the new business development manager for the Arizona market.



With over 12 years of experience in the technology industry, Mr. Breibart will be part of propelling Veyo forward as a leader in the patient transportation market, a press release claims.



Jeremy Breibart

Mr. Breibart will focus on Veyo’s expansion into local healthcare facilities, where Veyo’s technology is simplifying the discharge process and making it easier for members to get a ride home when their appointment is over.



With a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication from the University of Alabama, Mr. Breibart will bring a diverse skill set to Veyo and its Arizona sector.



His areas of expertise include sales, business development and negotiations with a passion for developing positive client relationships, according to a release.



His entrepreneurial spirit, analytical mindset and problem-solving skills allow him to think outside the box to create innovative solutions to everyday and long-term problems.



“I’m very excited to be involved in something that is going to have a positive impact on the community,” Mr. Breibart said in a prepared statement.



“Technology hasn’t really been integrated into the transportation field until recently. Veyo has been the first to take advantage of these advancements by utilizing technology in such a creative way to provide services that truly benefit and help others.”