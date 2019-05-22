Velocity Retail Group finalizes Banana Republic move to Biltmore area

Banana Republic, a brand of Gap, will occupy a 5,500-square-foot space at the Shops at Town & Country on the southeast corner of Camelback Road and 20th Street.

Velocity Retail Group’s Dave Cheatham and Darren Pitts represented the Banana Republic, according to a press release, adding that the landlord, Town and Country Camelback was represented by Mike Kallner of RED Development.

Banana Republic joins its sister company Athleta, which opened in 2017, and was also finalized by the Velocity Retail team, the release said. The two stores are part of Gap’s off-mall initiative to bring traditional mall-only concepts to locations where shoppers frequent more for daily needs, discount and specialty stores.

“This is the third Gap concept we have brought to the intersection. Twenty-five years ago when Old Navy was first launched by Gap, we found the real estate for their second national location at the Colonnade Mall across the street,” said Mr. Cheatham, Velocity Retail Group president.

Banana Republic and Athleta are said to be complementary additions to the tenant population in the Town & Country Shopping Center. The new store is expected to open in the fall of 2019, according to the release.



Velocity Retail Group has represented the Gap brands for nearly 25 years and is responsible for securing dozens of Old Navy, Athleta, Banana Republic and Gap stores throughout the Valley, the release added.