Valley Leadership brings on consultants to help with 2-year plan

Valley Leadership has hired two strategic consultants to assist in implementing its newly adopted two-year strategic plan.

Denise King from the Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation and Pearl Chang Esau from Shan Strategies will provide guidance on the plan, which is designed to develop and build Valley Leadership for the future “by aligning the organization’s programming, alumni and partner engagement, operations and governance systems for intentional impact on issues facing Arizona,” according to a release.

“Retaining and learning from top talent innovating in leadership was a strategic goal of the board,” stated David Brown, Valley Leadership CEO. “These two women bring long-standing, invaluable experience from top-performing organizations. Their unique perspectives are in line with the future of our organization. We are thrilled to have them as a part of the team.”

Ms. King will assist with the evolution of the organization’s signature programs – Valley Leadership Institute and Valley Leadership Accelerate. “Her charge is to leverage the organization’s rich programmatic history and reputation while advancing current curriculum to be more timely, innovative and intentional about impact,” the release stated.

Ms. Esau will support the development of the new Valley Impact Maker model, “which will mobilize VL alumni and partners to address Arizona’s most pressing issues in a collaborative way via a leadership culture of ‘doing’,” the release stated.

“We are extremely humbled to tap into the knowledge of these two stellar professionals,” stated Sarah Krahenbuhl, VL board chair. “In order to move the needle toward impact, we are committed to expanding our point of view on what is possible for Valley Leadership.”

Valley Leadership officials state their vision “is a broad spectrum of Arizonans working together to impact the issues that matter most, setting the example on leadership.” After almost 40 years, Valley Leadership boasts 3,000 alumni, the release stated.