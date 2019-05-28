Valley Leadership announces hiring of Bridget Jones to oversee new role

Valley Leadership has announced the hiring of Bridget Jones to serve as vice president of leadership development.

Bridget Jones

This inaugural head of learning position will oversee Valley Leadership’s leadership cultivation programming to empower Arizona leaders to tackle the most pressing issues facing the state, according to a press release.

Ms. Jones will design and implement learning curriculum to grow the knowledge, skills and network class members need to make immediate and systemic change in Arizona.

Ms. Jones is charged with the evolution of VL’s signature programs, Valley Leadership Institute and ValleyLeadership Accelerate. Her role will leverage the organization’s rich programmatic history and reputation while advancing current curriculum to be more timely, innovative and intentional about impact.

She has more than six years of experience creating and restructuring leadership programs. Her proven commitment to inspiring impact through experiential education and collaboration with a diverse cross section of partners were key elements in her selection for the role, the press release stated.

Showcasing the community’s excitement about Valley Leadership’s pivot, more than 200 candidates applied for this new position.

“Bridget’s past experience and impressive skill set is uniquely qualified to evolve our leadership programming to match the sophistication of our growing region and state,” David Brown, Valley Leadership CEO said in a prepared statement.

“Her drive and passion around developing leaders is in line with the future of our organization and the role we want our program graduates to play in tackling the issues and opportunities facing Arizona. We are beyond thrilled to welcome Bridget to our team.”

Ms. Jones is a leadership development and training expert with deep experience in program development and management, group facilitation, and project management.

She most recently led the Leadership Pipeline and Pathway Project in the Phoenix Union High School District which serves over 27,000 students and nearly 3,000 staff members.

In her new role at Valley Leadership, she is charged with developing sophisticated learning spaces and activities that enable individuals to do meaningful work on Arizona’s most pressing issues.

Ms. Jones will build on Valley Leadership’s thriving cultures, facilitating learning experiences and designing curriculum to meet the needs of adult learners.

Serving Arizona for the past 40 years, Valley Leadership recently committed to a three-year strategic plan and organizational strategic change that shifts focus from a leadership program that individuals start and finish, to developing a leadership culture within Arizona that seeks to impact long-term issues.

Ms. Jones will be instrumental in recruiting, selecting and cultivating current and future alumni to be driven to have deep impacts across the state, the press release stated.