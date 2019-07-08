ULI Arizona District Council selects Kimball as new chair

Heidi Kimball is the new chair of the Urban Land Institute, Arizona District Council. Submitted photos

Longtime ULI leader Heidi Kimball, senior vice president with Sunbelt Holdings, was selected as the new chair of the Urban Land Institute, Arizona District Council.

Mark Winkleman

Serving on a voluntary basis for a two-year term, starting on July 1, Ms. Kimball, a full member of the Urban Land Institute, has been actively involved in ULI since 2007, according to a press release.

ULI members, Mark Winkleman and Heather Personne, have also assumed new roles, the release noted.

Ms. Kimball was previously vice chair with responsibility for Mission Advancement. Her volunteerism at ULI locally includes District Council Treasurer, Trends Day Chair, and a Partnership Forum Mentor. At the ULI national level, she is vice chair of the Responsible Property Investment Product Council.

“I look forward to this opportunity to serve ULI Arizona, and advance ULI’s tradition of knowledge sharing and mentoring through the district council network,” Ms. Kimball said in a prepared statement.

“As a neutral convener, ULI creates forums for highly effective information exchange where members representing vastly different markets can share ideas and best practices. It is one of ULI’s great offerings.”

She is involved in real estate development through her professional work as well as her volunteer efforts with ULI and the Arizona State University’s Real Estate Advisory Board, the release added, noting her charitable work including positions within the Mesa Arts Center Foundation, East Valley Partnership, and serving as a trustee of Valley Partnership’s Political Action Committee.

Ms. Kimball, who received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the University of Wyoming and earned a master of business administration from Arizona State University, has been a leader in real estate development, management and investment throughout the Southwest since 1979.

She succeeds Charley Freericks, senior vice president with Catellus Development Corporation, who assumes the Governance Chair role for ULI.

“Our district and national councils are the foundation for ULI’s collective impact,” said ULI Chief Executive Officer Ed Walter in a prepared statement.

“They make an incredible difference in the quality of our work and the fulfillment of our mission.”

Heather Personne

ULI Arizona also announced the following industry professionals who round out the District Council leadership team: Mark Winkleman, a ULI full member and president of MGS Realty Partners, is the incoming vice chair. Heather Personne, a ULI full member and managing principal of Evolve Ventures, is the incoming treasurer.

Both are involved in ULI leadership positions locally and Ms. Personne is vice chair of the ULI National Placemaking Product Council, the release added.