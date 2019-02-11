True North Studio purchases downtown Phoenix property

True North Studio has purchased the building at 1001 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

“This is a marquee building for the Central Avenue corridor and a true gateway into the Roosevelt Row Arts District, the downtown core, historic residential neighborhoods and cultural venues around Hance Park,” stated Jonathon Vento, founder and principal developer of True North Studio.

True North Studio is a commercial real estate development company in the Roosevelt Row Arts District in downtown Phoenix.

Steve Lindley, Bob Buckley and Tracy Cartledge, with Cushman & Wakefield, brokered the $15.25 million deal on behalf of the seller.

Ten-o-One, which the building is called, “is the only office building of this scale located in the vibrant Roosevelt Row Arts District, exactly where talent attracted to new-economy companies want to work, live and play,” Mr. Lindley stated.

According to Mr. Vento, by “adaptively reusing this building to include mixed-use, tech and creative office, and incorporating art inside and out, we believe Ten-O-One will set a new bar for downtown Phoenix.”