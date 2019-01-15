Trimble moves golf instruction operation to Papago Golf Course

Matt Trimble, a Class A-6 PGA of America teaching professional, recently moved his golf instruction operation from ASU Karsten Golf Course to Papago Golf Course.

In addition to teaching recreational golfers from 1992 to 2018, Mr. Trimble served as an instructor for members of the nationally ranked ASU Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams as well as a volunteer assistant coach, according to a release.

“Moving to Papago definitely helps me to stay in step with the teams to help out in any way needed,” Mr. Trimble said in the release. “It’s also a wonderful facility for the many other students I teach with a variety of practice areas and a challenging golf course. I look forward to helping them learn to play their best golf at Papago for years to come.”

An Arizona State University alumnus, Mr. Trimble worked at Scottsdale’s Desert Highlands Golf Club for seven years where he honed his craft under head golf professionals Duff Lawrence and John Miller before his stretch at ASU Karsten Golf Course.

Mr. Trimble has logged more than 20,000 lessons in his 25-plus years as an instructor and he is professionally trained to fit PING and Titleist equipment, according to the release.

He has been listed on Golf Digest’s ranking of “The Best Teachers in Your State” for Arizona for the last eight years, and high-profile testimonials endorsing his teaching credentials include some of the game’s best players and coaches alike.

To schedule a lesson with Mr. Trimble, call 602-370-2389, email mtrimble@pga.com or reserve online at mtrimblegolf.com.