Transwestern Commercial Services completes new Arizona headquarters

Transwestern Commercial Services opened its new Arizona headquarters at 2501 E. Camelback Road. (Submitted photo)

Transwestern Commercial Services recently announced it has completed the renovation of the 9,000-square-foot former Morton’s The Steakhouse space at the Esplanade in Phoenix into the company’s Arizona headquarters.

Managing Director Mark Stratz, who took over as Phoenix managing director — city leader in January 2018, placed a high priority on creating a community-facing, open concept, collaborative office environment to further Transwestern’s philosophy.

That philosophy is a culture-driven brokerage firm focused on the “human element” of commercial real estate, according to a press release.

“Transwestern’s growing presence in Phoenix is driving valuable business opportunities and influencing our strategy in the broader Western U.S.,” Mr. Stratz said in a prepared statement.

“We value connections and meaningful relationships between our team members, clients and the business community. This space embodies that philosophy.”

Featuring 18-foot ceilings and glass walls that open to an exclusive outdoor patio, Transwestern plans to utilize its new space to engage with the community through gatherings, broker events, networking, art and social opportunities.

The location at 2501 E. Camelback Road — with street-level access, human scale experience and visibility — was key in the decision to lease the space, which faces the Camby Hotel and is adjacent to Starbucks, a release states.

“The design allows us to work closely together and provide extraordinary client service as a unified team,” Mr. Stratz said.

“We foster an entrepreneurial environment that empowers team members so they can provide the highest possible level of service for clients.”

Demonstrating their commitment to the team environment and a desire to reimagine the workplace, the open-concept space features a comfortable reception area without an assigned front desk, reflecting the firm’s belief that all team members offer assistance.

This living room area includes multiple collaboration spaces with abundant natural light and fresh air. Layton Construction oversaw the renovation, and Gensler designed the space.

The firm has been steadily expanding its roster of experienced brokers, including hiring renowned Arizona real estate executive Jim Fijan to serve as Executive Managing Partner.

With more than 35 years of experience, Fijan has completed 120 million square feet of transactions with a total consideration of approximately $14 billion, obtaining record pricing in every Phoenix submarket.

Transwestern has also hired Justin Himelstein as senior vice president to lead the firm’s Occupier Solutions group in Phoenix.

With 15 years of industry experience, Mr. Himelstein has been involved with more than 700 transactions for a total consideration exceeding $1 billion.

Transwestern has tapped Kate Morris and Vince Femiano to serve as senior vice presidents and lead the firm’s Phoenix Healthcare Advisory Services.

Ms. Morris and Mr. Femiano have won NAIOP’s Healthcare Brokers of Year award for the last five years running.

In the summer, Transwestern appointed Rosie Keller as senior vice president and asset services leader.

With almost 20 years of commercial real estate experience, Keller oversees the firm’s 5 million-square-foot portfolio in the Phoenix area, including Marina Heights in Tempe.