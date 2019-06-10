Transwestern Commercial Services adds Rosie Keller as VP

Transwestern Commercial Services recently announced it has appointed Rosie Keller to serve as senior vice president and asset services leader in Phoenix.

Rosie Keller (Submitted photo)

With almost 20 years of commercial real estate experience, Ms. Keller will oversee the firm’s 5 million-square-foot portfolio in the Phoenix area, including Marina Heights in Tempe, according to a press release.

She will work closely with Mark Stratz, TCS Managing Director and Phoenix City Leader, to drive integrated real estate solutions for new and existing clients.

“Transwestern’s approach to property management provides clients with a seamless and forward-thinking strategy that maximizes asset value,” Ms. Keller said in a prepared statement.

“The collaboration between our brokerage, asset services and project management teams enhances the client and tenant experience, and I look forward to adding my skills and experience to further grow our services.”

Transwestern is focused on curating a collaborative and cohesive environment by attracting and retaining team members with deep financial and business expertise to efficiently operate each asset it oversees, a release states.

The firm’s unique approach to property management has won it assignments with RREEF, Griffin Capital and KBS/Verus Partners.

Before joining Transwestern, Ms. Keller worked at Ryan Cos. for 15 years in the construction and development departments. She later worked at Cushman and Wakefield as the portfolio manager and at BKM Capital Partners as the regional asset manager.

“Rosie’s varied experience in the commercial real estate industry and her commitment to collaborating across services lines are the exact qualities we look for in candidates to help grow our presence,” Mr. Stratz said in a prepared statement. “Her deep relationships throughout Phoenix will be highly beneficial in expanding our Asset Services portfolio.”

Ms. Keller earned a bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and is a member of Valley Partnership and AZCREW.

Her hire is the latest in a recent expansion at the TCS Phoenix office including Jim Fijan, who has been tapped to lead the firm’s capital markets efforts throughout Arizona. Additionally, Justin Himelstein was appointed to oversee Occupier Solutions in the greater Phoenix area.