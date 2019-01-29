Transwestern adds experienced executive managing partner

Transwestern has hired Jim Fijan to serve as executive managing partner.

Mr. Fijan will work with Mark Stratz, Transwestern’s managing director, to expand the firm’s brand, grow all service lines, recruit rising talent and enhance client service, according to a release.

Transwestern is a privately held real estate firm “of collaborative entrepreneurs who deliver a higher level of personalized service,” the release stated.

“Changing direction from having my own venture was a lengthy and difficult decision, but the opportunities afforded by Transwestern are a perfect fit,” Mr. Fijan stated.

“Most important to me was joining a company with a purpose and culture that I can identify with – work together, provide extraordinary client service and enjoy our jobs.”

Mr. Stratz stated Mr. Fijan “has an extremely positive reputation in the industry, both locally and nationally, and his expertise will be an immediate asset to our clients. His prestige in the market and desire to mentor young professionals brings tremendous energy to the office.”

Mr. Fijan has been named the NAIOP Office Broker of the Year 20 times over his career.

He has completed 120 million square feet of transactions with a total consideration of approximately $14 billion, according to the release, which added Mr. Fijan “will bring clients and relationships from his own brokerage firm, Fijan Advisors, to Transwestern.”