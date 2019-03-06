Trammell Crow Company promotes Thuringer to unit leader

Trammell Crow Company announced Cathy Thuringer has been promoted to business unit leader for the firm’s Phoenix Business Unit, effective March 31.

Previously serving as principal, Ms. Thuringer will assume responsibility for all development and acquisition projects, sourcing new pursuits, finance and overall day-to-day operations of the office, according to a press release.

She will also set the strategic direction of the business and oversee the financial, risk management, and human resource functions.

She assumes the role from Jim Mahoney, who will continue to serve as a principal, responsible for exploring new product lines and continuing to pursue development and investment opportunities throughout the Phoenix area.

“Cathy is an accomplished deal maker, developer and mentor who is highly respected amongst her peers, our partners and local municipalities,” John Stirek, president of TCC’s western operations, said in a prepared statement.

“I am confident Cathy will continue to lead our Phoenix operations and exceptional team as Jim Mahoney has successfully done, while maintaining our role as a premier developer throughout Phoenix. Jim’s over 40 years in the business and deep knowledge of the industry and the Phoenix area will help us to successfully expand into new product disciplines and position our operations for continued growth.”

A 31-year industry veteran, Ms. Thuringer began her career in commercial real estate in 1988 with Trammell Crow Company in Phoenix.

Throughout her tenure, she has overseen all aspects of industrial developments throughout central and southern Arizona, totaling more than 6 million square feet, including securing land use and entitlements; design, schedule, and construction oversight; and budget management and ongoing financial reporting.

She is adept, a release states, at managing projects ranging from multi-phased business park infrastructure to single and multi-story speculative and build-to-suit office and industrial facilities for corporate customers and institutional investors.