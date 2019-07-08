Trammell Crow Company plans commerce park in Gila River Indian Community

A rendering for Trammell Crow Compnay’s new commerce park near the intersection of Loop 202 and 40th Street on the Gila River Indian Community. (Submitted photo)

Trammell Crow Company recently announced plans for a new Class A speculative commerce park in Metro Phoenix.

The project will sit on 48 acres and be comprised of one to three buildings totaling approximately 700,000 square feet, according to a press release.

The site is on the Gila River Indian Community, at the southwest corner of Loop 202 and 40th Street and positioned along the new South Mountain Loop 202 Freeway under construction with completion slated for by the end of the year.

Construction of TCC’s commerce park is scheduled to commence in December 2019 and finish September 2020.

“The South Mountain Loop 202 submarket is a newly emerging submarket given the 22- mile expansion of the Loop 202 Freeway, but already boasts tenants from a breadth of industries,” Cathy Thuringer, a principal with TCC’s Phoenix office, said in a prepared statement.

“This new access to and from the Southwest Phoenix and Southeast Valley submarkets will change the dynamic of travel for tenants and visitors to the area and provide excellent opportunities for product type optionality. This location benefit, along with the fact that supply and demand are in strong balance, signal to us that this new commerce park will be well received.”

The 48-acre park will front along the Loop 202 Freeway and the full diamond interchange at 40th Street is the first interchange west of Interstate 10.

TCC will consider build-to-suit opportunities on all or a portion of the site which can accommodate buildings from 180,000-700,000 square feet in cross dock or rear load building configurations.

Depending upon the configuration, buildings will feature a combination of ramp-up and dock-high loading with clear heights ranging from 28 feet to 36 feet.

“TCC is very excited about the opportunity to be the first development on the Gila River Indian Community after opening of the South Mountain Loop 202 Freeway,” Joe Ihrke, a senior vice president with TCC’s Phoenix office responsible for overseeing the development of the project, said in a prepared statement.

“We are working hand in hand with GRIC representatives and are collectively eager to deliver a project that will be attractive to occupiers that bring quality jobs to the community and be a catalyst for further development along this strategic new corridor within Metropolitan Phoenix.”

Butler Design Group will serve as the project architect. First Vice Presidents Cooper Fratt and Mike Parker along with Senior Vice President John Werstler with CBRE will be responsible for the leasing and marketing of the project.

“Industrial product in the South I-10 corridor is well-leased but dated—the average building age is 25 years old,” Mr. Fratt said in a prepared statement.

“The introduction of new inventory with this commerce park will meet future tenant demand for Class A space, a segment that has been largely unmet in this well-located section along Loop 202 Freeway.”