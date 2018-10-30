Top agent joins Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate

Mike Domer has joined Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate, according to a release.

Mr. Domer has more than 40 years of experience as a Realtor and sales trainer in the luxury home market, the release stated.

“I have always admired and had the greatest respect for Mike Domer. He is a class act and an exceptionally high performer,” stated Walt Danley, founder and president of the real estate brokerage that bears his name.

“Mike understands the luxury home market like few other people anywhere in the country,” he added. “He has trained over a million real estate agents in 250 cities – literally. And he pioneered the concept of buyer representation in real estate transactions.”

The Mike Domer Group surpassed $80 million in sales last year, according to the release, and Mr. Domer “personally closes over $50 million in luxury homes every year.

“He was the No. 1 RE/MAX agent in the entire United States in 2018, and No. 1 in Arizona in 2014, 2016 and again in 2018.”

Mr. Domer sold the highest priced home ever closed in the Arizona, at $17.5 million, the release stated.

“Like the Christie’s brand itself, the name Walt Danley…and I’d like to think Mike Domer as well…symbolize the highest standards, the finest service and the wisest representation imaginable in the field of real estate,” Mr. Domer stated. “That is precisely why I wanted to join Walt and his outstanding team.”

Walt Danley Christie’s International Real Estate has offices at 6720 N. Scottsdale Road, No. 140, Paradise Valley, and 8955 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Suite 104, Scottsdale.