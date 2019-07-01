Thunderbirds Charities gifts $50K to GSACPC social impact programs

Thunderbirds Charities recently awarded $50,000 to the Girl Scouts-Arizona Cactus-Pine Council aimed at assisting in various programs. (Submitted photo)

Thunderbirds Charities recently awarded $50,000 to Girl Scouts–Arizona Cactus-Pine Council for its social impact programs addressing needs of at-risk youth.

The gift is made possible by corporate partners and golf fans who attend the Waste Management Phoenix Open each year, according to a press release on the charitable giving arm of the Thunderbirds, which is responsible for the grant.

GSACPC Social Impact programs are designed for girls who may not otherwise have access to Girl Scouting, the release said of early intervention programs that empower girls facing challenges beyond their control, helping to break cycles of poverty, incarceration, abuse, and other issues, while realizing their full potential.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Girl Scouts’ social impact work in Arizona, which began with the Girl Scouts Beyond Bars program that connects girls with their incarcerated mothers, noted the release.

“We are deeply grateful to the Thunderbirds Charities and their decade-long support of our efforts to introduce more girls to Girl Scouting,” said Tamara Woodbury, CEO of GSACPC, in a prepared statement.

“It’s the best leadership development program for girls in the world that has proven positive life outcomes, and every girl deserves the opportunity to be a Girl Scout.”

“The most fulfilling aspect of what we do as tournament host is giving back. It’s especially rewarding to see the funds raised from the WM Phoenix Open impact our community in ways that matter today and tomorrow,” said Chance Cozby, Thunderbirds Charities president, in a prepared statement.

“We love the work GSACPC does in our community and are proud to invest in the future of Arizona. Girl Scouts represent the next generation of social, civic, philanthropic and economic leaders.”

The release detailed how everything girls do in Girl Scouting helps them grow into well-rounded adults to prepare for future success. Partnering with Boys and Girls Clubs, community centers, shelters, refugee communities, correctional facilities, and group homes, the organization brings outcome-based, all-girl programming to girls through multiple social impact programs: