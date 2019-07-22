Thunderbirds Charities awards $15K to Duet’s Grandparents Program

Thunderbirds Charities recently awarded Duet a $15,000 grant to support their one-of-a-kind Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program.

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging helps grandparents raising grandchildren through Valley-wide support groups, workshops, family activities, respite care, plus information and referrals, according to a press release.

More than 100,000 children in Arizona are being raised by their grandparents or other relatives, according to the U.S. census.

“When grandparents raising grandchildren come to Duet, they are often in turmoil,” said Patricia Dominguez, director of kinship care services for Duet, in a prepared statement.

“They are often confused and scrambling to find resources and help. Duet is that life-line to making sense of their situation and provide them with hope. This grant from Thunderbird Charities will make a huge impact to grandfamilies [grandparents and the children they are raising] facing many challenges.”

By supporting grandparents raising grandchildren, Duet provides families with necessary tools to navigate “an often unexpected transition” and helps to keep children out of foster care, the release said.

Funds from the Thunderbirds Charities grant will not only support group family activities, respite care, and more, but social and cultural outings such as family picnics, visits to local attractions; along with allowing “grandparents and grandchildren to know that they aren’t alone in their journeys.”

“By providing resources and support, Duet makes a true difference in the lives of Valley grandparents raising their grandchildren,” said Chance Cozby, president of Thunderbirds Charities, in a prepared statement. “We’re happy to assist in their efforts to serve the grandfamilies in our community.”

Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is a nonprofit, interfaith organization that promotes health and well-being through a range of services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandparents raising grandchildren, according to the release on the organization’s free-of-charge services available in the greater Phoenix area.

Thunderbirds Charities is a non-profit organization formed in 1986 to distribute monies raised through the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament.

The mission of Thunderbirds Charities is to assist children and families, help people in need and improve the quality of life in our communities, the release noted, adding that the The Thunderbirds began in 1937 with the mission of promoting the Valley of the Sun through sports.

Visit duetaz.org to volunteer, donate or request help; or call 602-274-5022.