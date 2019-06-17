Thirsty Lion heads to Desert Ridge Marketplace

Desert Ridge Marketplace will add Thirsty Lion Gastropub. (Submitted Photo)

Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix will add Thirsty Lion Gastropub and Grill later this year on the southwest side of marketplace, marking the 10th restaurant to join shopping center since its $22 million transformation in 2017.

“Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to establish itself as the place to be in the North Valley, evidence of how we chose where to open the fourth Arizona location,” John Plew, owner of Thirsty Lion, said in a prepared statement.

“We know our bold flavors and creative cocktail program will resonate with the Desert Ridge community, and we look forward to showing them what Thirsty Lion offers.”

The 6,500 square-foot restaurant will feature a spacious dining room and a large outdoor bar with a fire pit and ample seating, according to a press release.

Thirsty Lion serves a menu comprised of eclectic cuisines, with an emphasis on local ingredients and bold flavors. The “seasonal fresh sheets” will focus on featuring unique ingredients based on the time of year, including fresh seafood, quality meats and local vegetables and fruits.

The bar will feature a large selection of craft beers on tap, many of which are local to the Valley. The gastropub also features unique craft cocktails that utilize combinations of fresh fruit purees, juices and premium liquors, as well as at least 20 different wines by the glass, a release states.

“Thirsty Lion will create an energetic and elevated dining experience at Desert Ridge Marketplace,” Jenny Cushing, vice president of leasing at Vestar, said in a prepared statement.

“With extensive culinary and beverage options, we know Thirsty Lion will truly provide something for everyone in the north Valley.”

In February 2017, Desert Ridge Marketplace set out to bring new, elevated entertainment experiences to the north Valley, part of its mission to grow with the surrounding community.

Desert Ridge Marketplace offers events throughout the year such as Foam Fundays and Movies in the Courtyard.