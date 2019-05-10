The Statesman Group breaks ground on $145M luxury condominiums

The public is invited to a weekend celebration to commemorate the groundbreaking for a luxury condominium community in Desert Ridge.

The groundbreaking celebration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 10; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11; and 12-5:00 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at The Luxe Sales Gallery, 5250 E. Deer Valley Drive in North Phoenix, according to a press release, adding that the event entrance is at the far west gate (west of Toscana).

The event celebrates the start of construction at The Luxe, a $145 million luxury condominium in the Desert Ridge community, the release said.

The Statesman Group was joined by city leaders, community groups, future residents and partners to commemorate the official groundbreaking ceremony in the morning of May 10, according to the release.

For the weekend celebration, May 10-12, prospective buyers will enjoy light bites and refreshments from Desert Ridge neighbors, tours of the interactive Sales Gallery and a limited-time incentive offering $10,000 towards the design center on select homes, the release said.

The Luxe reportedly has high demand as the first phase of 30 homes nears sell-out with less than 10 remaining, the release said, describing the “only luxury condominium communities of its kind in North Phoenix with a robust lineup of resort-style amenities.”

According to the release, Statesman will announce the launch date for sales of the second phase of 35 residences at the official groundbreaking ceremony.