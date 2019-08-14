The Little Gym earns award at annual conference

The Little Gym Paradise Valley was recognized with the President’s Circle Award. (Submitted photo)

The Little Gym recognized top-performing gyms — including The Little Gym of Paradise Valley, 4848 E. Cactus Road in Phoenix — with the President’s Circle Award at the company’s 2019 Reunion conference.

The event was July 14-17 at the Lowes Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, according to a press release.

Alex Bingham, president and CEO of The Little Gym, said this distinction recognizes franchises that excel in three key areas: delivering a positive experience for children and their families, attracting new customers and retaining existing customers by creating a loyal customer base.

“This year’s President’s Circle Award winners are leaders in our organization, demonstrating passion and professionalism in helping children develop physical and social skills as a foundation for healthy habits and confidence in their own abilities,” Mr. Bingham said in a prepared statement.

“Our 2019 Reunion sessions focused on ‘The Power of You,’ and these dedicated child development professionals personify that concept. Their individual dedication to the programs sets an example for all of our franchisees.”

With more than 400 franchise locations in 33 countries, The Little Gym attracts an international audience for its annual Reunion event, a release states.

Attendees this year hailed from the U.S., Canada, Colombia, Peru, Costa Rica, Belgium, China, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and India.

“This year’s Reunion event successfully focused on enhancing both individual strengths and the strength of The Little Gym franchise system to collectively drive the brand forward,” Mr. Bingham said.

“As we move into the 2019-2020 season, I know that our talented business owners and staff worldwide will look to the example set by this year’s top performing gyms as they prepare to offer another year of ‘Serious Fun’ to families in their franchise territories.”