The First Tee of Phoenix adds Jane Spicer to its board

Daphne’s Headcovers CEO Jane Spicer joins The First Tee of Phoenix board of directors.(Submitted photo)

The First Tee of Phoenix has added Daphne’s Headcovers CEO Jane Spicer as a new member to its board of directors.

According to a press release, Ms. Spicer will immediately assume board member responsibilities.

“We’re thrilled to bring Jane into our boardroom,” said Herman Lewkowitz, board chair of The First Tee of Phoenix, in a prepared statement. “She brings a wealth of golf industry knowledge to our board and we’re very excited to bring her into the fold.”

Ms. Spicer invented the brand best known for the variety of golf club covers ranging from alligators to pirates and more including “Frank,” the driver headcover used by Tiger Woods, who recently won his fifth Masters green jacket and trophy.

The Daphne’s Headcovers leader built the brand when she was 16 years old with help from her mother, who the brand is named after, the release said.

The company provides golf club headcovers to buyers in more than 75 countries worldwide. More than 200 Professional Golfers Association and Ladies Professional Golf Association professionals use her product.

First Tee of Phoenix is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization created by The Thunderbirds to provide affordable access to golf and golf learning facilities for youths from all walks of life in Maricopa County, particularly those who

might otherwise not have an opportunity to play, according to the release.

As one of the largest chapters in The First Tee Network impacting more than 130,000 youth annually, The First Tee of Phoenix offers classes, special monthly family events and tournaments as part of its programming with 16 locations in Valleywide.

Call 602-305-7655, or go to thefirstteephoenix.org for more information.