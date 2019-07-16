The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation awards grant to Kids in Focus

The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation grant enables Kids in Focus to expand its photography mentoring program with the Sequoia Deaf School and partnering organizations; its Grads in Focus program for alumni kids; enhance its volunteer program. (Photo by Tom Woodward)

Kids in Focus announces that it has received a “generous gift” from The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation to help vulnerable children in Maricopa County.

The funds will support current, new and expanded photography mentoring programs as well as operating expenses, according to a press release, noting the organization’s mission of building resilience, self-confidence and hope in at-risk kids.

“We are so grateful for this incredibly generous grant which will enable us to provide life-changing photography programs to a greater number of children facing abuse, neglect, homelessness and other adversities. Our programs are unique in that they use the restorative power of photography to transform the kids’ lives,” said Karen Shell, Kids in Focus founder and executive director, in a prepared statement.

“Photography is the draw for the kids, but what they get out of the programs are dramatically increased self-confidence, trust and self-worth. This amazing gift from The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation comes at a time when our organization is growing and there is an increasing demand to reach more children.”

With The Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation grant, Kids in Focus will expand its photography mentoring program with the Sequoia Deaf School and other partner organizations along with its Grads in Focus program for alumni kids.

Also, KIF will enhance its volunteer program to include additional training for mentors to better understand the challenges that participating children face on a daily basis.

The mission of the Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation is to strengthen the daily opportunities and lifelong outcomes for the people and communities of Arizona, according to the release, noting that the foundation promotes new ways to collaborate on issues of social justice while seeking to enhance the quality of individual’s lives by focusing on women and children’s issues, education, hunger, homelessness, domestic violence and human trafficking.

Likewise, Kids in Focus is a Phoenix based 501(c)3 organization is said to inspire hope and foster positive outcomes in children, starting at age 10, who come from backgrounds of abuse, neglect, poverty, and homelessness.

Through photography and the guidance of mentors, the kids are “inspired to open their eyes to their own potential and self-worth,” the release said of the organization that has transformed lives of hundreds of kids in need, providing necessary skills to “shift from surviving to thriving,” since 2012, the release stated.

The programs culminate with a free opening night exhibit celebration where the kids are recognized by the public for their efforts, added the release.

Go to: dianeandbrucehallefoundation.org; and kidsinfocus.org.