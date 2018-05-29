The Colony in uptown Phoenix adds new restaurants to reach capacity

The Colony has reached full tenant capacity with the addition of four businesses to the Uptown Phoenix property — The Bevvy Uptown, The Drip Room, Burn Total Body Conditioning and Farm and Craft.

“The Colony has quickly become the Uptown hub for a great meal, healthy pick-me-up and boutique shopping experience,” David Sellers, CEO of LGE Design Build, development co-partner on The Colony, said in a prepared statement. “The new additions encompass the center’s goal of providing unique, wholly local experiences to the Uptown Phoenix community.”

The Colony, 5538 N. Seventh St. in Phoenix, is at the heart of the Seventh Street Stretch and its array of culinary options, according to a press release. The Bevvy Uptown settled into the space formerly occupied by Casa Anejo in early March, offering upscale gastropub fare from famed chef Paul Lindsay.

Every Sunday, The Bevvy Uptown is home to the Valley’s only Party Brunch, featuring an all-request piano player, $15 bottomless mimosas or bloody marys and $19 unlimited small plates.

The Drip Room will work its way into the veins of the Uptown Phoenix community when it opens its second Valley location at The Colony in June 2018. The vitamin IV drip studio will offer proprietary blends of vitamin drips, boosters and B12 shots that increase energy, encourage better sleep and make skin more radiant.

Working with a resident team of Driplogists, The Drip Room creates a community that invites people from all walks of life to unite in the name of wellness, whether it’s for health maintenance, illness recovery or even as a hangover remedy, a press release states.

Burn Total Body Conditioning, a muscle-shaking Pilates workout studio specializing in the Lagree Fitness Method, opened its doors in early May. The patented, all-encompassing method uses a Megaformer — a spring-based resistance machine — to channel a total-body-conditioning workout that strengthens, lengthens and sculpts the entire body.

Farm and Craft, a health-forward dining local dining concept, opened its second location at The Colony in late April. Farm and Craft focuses on diverse, sustainable, gluten-free, organic and hormone-free ingredients.

The Colony is home to exclusively locally-based businesses. New tenants join other Colony restaurants such as Stock and Stable, Urban Wax, Pure Sushi, Framed Ewe, Phoenix General and Honor Amongst Thieves.

“We know that the new additions to The Colony will find the same local-oriented vibe enjoyed by longtime tenants,” Bob Agahi, development co-partner on The Colony, said in a prepared statement. “That shared sense of community is what makes The Colony a property unlike any other in the area.”