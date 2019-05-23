Bob Bondurant has been teaching race car driving for more than 50 years. (File photo)

The Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving has new owners driving the business after getting purchased by Stig Investments.

According to a press release, Stig Investments, a group of entrepreneur racing enthusiasts and automobile collectors, finalized its purchase of the performance racing school on Monday, May 20.

The new owners and FCA US LLC announced that the school will continue as “The Official Performance Driving School of Dodge//SRT.”

The release said, since 2015, the school’s fleet of nearly 100 vehicles is exclusively Dodge//SRT products, including Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat models, the 840-horsepower Challenger SRT Demon – the industry’s first and only street-legal production drag car and most powerful muscle car ever – as well as the Viper ACR.

“In the past 30 days, we’ve solidified key pieces of the Bondurant experience that will ensure the success and growth of the school,” said Bruce Belser, newly-appointed Bondurant School of High Performance Driving CEO, in a prepared statement.

“From securing the FCA partnership to retaining our passionate team members, including renowned instructors Mike McGovern and Danny Bullock, and signing a new 10-year lease on the property, we plan to continue to deliver the ultimate guest experience and a best-in-class work environment for employees.”

One of the three investors in the Stig group, Mr. Belser is a two-time Bondurant graduate, the release noted. A successful entrepreneur, he founded several businesses, and has served as a corporate pilot, Delta Airlines commercial pilot, fighter pilot and U.S. commander in the U.S. Air Force.

“Our continued Dodge//SRT partnership with the Bondurant School of High Performance Driving gives our passionate customers the opportunity to learn how to get the optimum performance from their new vehicles in a controlled environment,” said Mark Malmstead, head of Dodge//SRT marketing and communications, in a prepared statement.

“Together, we have the perfect setting for a fully immersive driving experience like no other.”

The Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving, located in Phoenix, is said to be the only purpose-built driver training facility for performance enthusiasts and the largest driver training center of its kind in the world.