The Allstate Foundation benefits Homeward Bound with $5k grant

Allstate employees Candy Dimuria, Dana Anderson, Jessie Kohler, Steve Morin and Kate Peifer paint two apartments at Homeward Bound. (Submitted photos)

Thirteen Allstate agencies Valleywide recently collected donations to help the growing homeless population in Phoenix.

With efforts to combat increasing homelessness in Phoenix, 13 Allstate agencies across the Valley collected necessary donations and more than 30 employees painted a transitional living facility, according to a press release.

The volunteers earned a $5,000 Helping Hands grant from The Allstate Foundation to benefit Homeward Bound, a Valley nonprofit that helps families break the cycle of homelessness, the release said.

Homeward Bound accepts much-needed everyday items such as toilet paper, paper towels, wet wipes, furniture, deodorant and more.

“Giving back to our local communities is who we are at Allstate,” local Allstate representative, Kate Peifer said in a prepared statement.

“We’re proud to be able to support Homeward Bound’s mission to provide the necessary resources and support to families in need of a helping hand.”

The Valley-wide donation drive was part of Allstate’s Bring Out the Good month, a country-wide effort where thousands of Allstate agency owners, financial specialists and employees volunteer their time and donate to causes they care about most, the release said.

“Our mission is to create pathways out of poverty for families that come through our program so that they can make a change,” said Sherry Roueche, community outreach manager at Homeward Bound, in a prepared statement.

“The support of volunteers like Allstate helps us create more of those pathways.”

As more than 4,000 people are in homeless shelters, more than 1,000 additional individuals are on the streets in Maricopa County any given night, according to Phoenix Rescue Mission.

Approximately 37 percent of Maricopa County’s homeless population consists of families, the release added.