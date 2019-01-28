TGen Women’s Philanthropy Council invites inaugural members

The Translational Genomics Research Institute, a City of Hope affiliate, created a program for women to explore and contribute to groundbreaking research.

TGen Women’s Philanthropy Council, co-chaired by Phoenix-area biomedical research advocates Vicki Vaughn and Robyn DeBell, “will fuel investment in TGen’s translational research, which helps move scientific discoveries rapidly into advanced patient care,” according to a press release.

“TGen’s research has universal impact, and members of the TGen Women’s Philanthropy Council will help bridge the gap between science, medicine and our community by supporting a transformation in modern precision medicine,” said Ms. Vaughn in a prepared statement.

The inaugural events start Feb. 21 and is organized by the TGen Women’s Philanthropy Council, the release said.

Members will meet TGen Deputy Director for Quantitative Sciences Dr. Nicholas Schork, a TGen distinguished professor and director of TGen’s Quantitative Medicine and Systems Biology Program, who will discuss: Aging and Longevity — What is the genetic process of aging, and can we manipulate that process to help us age healthier and live longer?

“Through this empowering and engaging program, members not only support great research, they also gain a personal understanding of precision medicine and how it can influence health outcomes for themselves and their loved ones through a unique and informative series of salon-like events,” said Ms. DeBell in a prepared statement.

“We are excited to launch the TGen Women’s Philanthropy Council, which provides a new avenue for the public to discover TGen and contribute to our research,” said Nadia Rivera, TGen Foundation Vice President of Development for Cancer Programs. “We are so very appreciative of Vicki Vaughn and Robyn DeBell for their leadership of this new program.”

To join TGen Women’s Philanthropy Council, and register for events, go to: tgen.org/wpc.

For more information, contact Nadia Rivera at nrivera@tgen.org or 602-343-8470.