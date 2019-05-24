Tarbox Family Office opens in Phoenix Marketplace

Matthew Walker and Erin Itkoe (Submitted photo)

A multi-family office has moved into the Phoenix Marketplace, bringing on several local professionals to lead its new Phoenix presence.

Newport Beach-based Tarbox Family Office opened its Phoenix office over the past few weeks and is ramping up its local operations, according to a press release.

The office will serve Arizona-based clients with net worth in excess of $5 million, as well as supporting client service for the California office and serving as the hub for all tax services for Tarbox clients.

Tarbox has brought on several local professionals in the financial services field for its Phoenix office, including Matthew Walker and Erin Itkoe.

Mr. Walker joined as a partner of the firm and is the head of tax and family office services. He has significant experience handling complex tax and investment strategies for client families.

Ms. Itkoe recently joined Tarbox as the director of financial planning. She has provided comprehensive strategic solutions to a wide range of clients, their families and their related entities throughout her career.

She is president of the Financial Planning Association of Greater Phoenix, among other active roles in the community, a release states.

Mr. Walker said he is excited to bring the depth of experience Tarbox Family Office has to Phoenix and to continue to take wealth management to the next level.

“I am very pleased to have the opportunity to establish Tarbox’s Phoenix presence and bring to our clients the exceptional services the firm offers,” he said in a prepared statement.

“The response we are already seeing from the industry and from current and prospective clients is very strong, and we are looking forward to continuing our growth here in the Valley.”

Tarbox Family Office has built a reputation centered around delivering long-term investment results complemented by holistic financial planning for all clients, a release claims.

Founder and CEO Laura Tarbox has served on a number of national boards and was the CFP program director at the University of California Irvine for 20 years.

Family offices differ from other investment firms in that they are designed to serve families with substantial net worth by providing a full spectrum of financial services.

For example, while an investment firm might only advise on a family’s portfolio, a family office would provide investment management, tax preparation and oversight, legacy planning, accounting, charitable giving and more.

Tarbox Family Office also operate independently from any investment product provider, ensuring the investments that are selected are in their clients’ best interests.

All four of the team members who have recently joined the firm are ASU graduates and Ms. Tarbox said their combined experience, energy and commitment to quality client service are an ideal fit for the firm’s unique and responsive culture.

“We are excited about this talented group of people and what they bring to the table in serving our clients,” she said in a prepared statement.

“Our firm is committed to creating a really enjoyable working experience for our clients while providing the highest level of financial services and advising. We are very selective about our growth opportunities, but the team we’re assembling in Phoenix is really well-positioned to make an impact in the market.”