Tailor Made for Success marks its one-year anniversary helping men

St. Joseph the Worker’s newest program, Tailor Made for Success, has helped nearly 500 individuals suited since the boutique’s grand opening in 2018. Submitted photos

The one-year anniversary of St. Joseph the Worker’s newest program, Tailor Made for Success was recently recognized.

Since the boutique’s grand opening in July 2018, nearly 500 individuals were suited and “equipped with the confidence” to continue their job search or start a new job, according to a press release announcing the anniversary of TMFS.

The men’s boutique provides professional menswear, which has allowed SJW to connect with unemployed and underemployed men and personally fit them with a quality wardrobe for their job search and job interviews, the release said.

“Tailor Made for Success is unique to any other type of clothing closet or clothing bank because we give very individualized attention in an upscale, dignified space to each individual that walks in,” said St. Joseph the Worker Executive Director Brent Downs in a prepared statement.

“Toward the end of each appointment, you can see men stand up a little bit taller, smiling and saying they clean up well. Watching them go out into the world with that confidence is exactly why we do this and why we’re excited for the next 500 suitings.”

A partnership with Dress for Success Phoenix, Tailor Made for Success is geared solely towards empowerment and confidence building. SJW also addresses other critical aspects of a job search and provides resume development, mock interviews, financial coaching, and resources such as bus passes, tools and safety equipment.

SJW is a privately funded non-profit with a sole mission for 30 years to assist homeless, low-income and other disadvantaged individuals in becoming self-sufficient through quality employment.

SJW is said to be the conduit to connect job seekers to jobs with a hand up, not a hand out, according to the release, noting that all items in the boutique are donated by community members in the Valley.

To learn more or to donate gently-used professional menswear items: sjwjo-bs.org