Swann new partner at Radix Law

Michelle Swann was recently made partner at Radix Law and brings with her years of experience in the areas of commercial litigation and employment law.
Ms. Swann also has extensive experience representing private clients in cases involving trademark, civil rights, wage and hour, contract disputes, unfair competition, trade secrets and constitutional torts, according to a release.
She has appeared before federal, tribal, state trial, appellate courts and administrative tribunals at the federal, state and municipal levels. She is licensed to practice in the U.S. District Court of Arizona and the U.S. Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit.
“Michelle’s experience and in-depth knowledge of business and commercial litigation law will be a great asset for our clients, and we are thrilled to welcome her as a partner,” Jonathan Frutkin, principal attorney at Radix Law, said in the release.
“I’m excited to join such a strong team. Radix Law provides the best possible advice and advocacy to each client,” Ms. Swann said in the release.
She has a bachelor of science from Arizona State University and graduated with high honors from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1999. Ms. Swann is also an active member of the State Bar of Arizona and serves on the Rules of Professional Conduct Committee where she frequently participates in speaking engagements, according to the release.
Radix Law has more than a dozen attorneys specializing in the law of business, real estate, commercial litigation, bankruptcy and estate planning. The office is in the Kierland Commons in North Scottsdale, at 15205 N. Kierland Blvd. No. 200 in Scottsdale. For more information, visit www.radixlaw.com.