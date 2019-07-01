SVN Desert Commercial Advisors welcome 4 new summer interns

Thomas Albin is among four summer interns for Desert Commercial Advisors. Submitted photos

Ryan Johnson

SVN Desert Commercial Advisors announces that four new summer interns have joined the SVN team.

Every summer the top ranking office recruits from all the Arizona universities. This year, SVN brought in two interns from Arizona State University and two from the University of Arizona, according to a press release.

The SVN Internship Program is designed to help invest in the future of young entrepreneurs interested in starting a career in commercial real estate by offering hands-on projects and assignments, along with immersion in financial underwriting, sales techniques, and transaction management.

Paisley Petersen

Graduates of the internship program are better prepared to transition into a career with SVN, the release said of those selected from hundreds of resumes.

Interns Ryan Johnson and Jeewon Park both attend Arizona State University. Mr. Johnson studies finance with a minor in real estate and Mr. Park is pursuing a degree in business data analytics with a minor in real estate, the release noted.

Jeewon Park

Paisley Petersen and Thomas Albin attend the University of Arizona. Mr. Petersen is in the Eller College of Management studying marketing and Mr. Albin is studying management information systems with a minor in photography.

“They all bring something different to our office. Ryan is a natural leader that is achievement oriented, making him an asset to the team. Jeewon brings a professional demeanor and sales experience that opens the doors for him to excel in our office. Paisley brings such great creativity and really exudes teamwork and Thomas has such a passion for real estate and growth mindset that are a perfect fit within our office culture,” said managing partner Perry Laufenberg in a prepared statement