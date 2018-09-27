SVN Desert Commercial Advisors hires Thad Switzenberg

Sperry Van Ness Desert Commercial Advisors brings on another asset to the SVN retail team in Phoenix as Thad Switzenberg joins the team.

Mr. Switzenberg comes with a wealth of knowledge in the commercial real estate industry and will be under the direction of Rommie Mojahed, the director of retail and sales investments.

“With the exponential growth of our land listings and sales, Thad will be an integral part of growing and expanding our division in this specific property type,” Mr. Mojahed.

As a native to Arizona, Mr. Switzenberg was born and raised in Scottsdale and Cave Creek. He will be focusing on working on retail and land development in growing areas such as the southeast and west valley, but will cover the entire state of Arizona.

He is a Cum Laude graduate of Arizona State University in Tempe with his bachelor degree in real estate and business.

Mr. Switzenberg took his real estate knowledge to Churchchrist, New Zealand after purchasing, building and operating a Subway sandwich shop, a release states.

While he was there, he helped to develop a production company that brought the musical RENT to the area for the first time in history. He also became involved in other activities on the south island by playing in a baseball league and indoor club Cricket league.

Mr. Switzenberg’s entrepreneurial spirit will be a huge asset to SVN Desert Commercial Advisors and his previous work history in working on the master planned communities in North Scottsdale, Storyrock and Del Rio in Avondale will be bring a great value to SVN.