SVN Desert Commercial Advisors help close sale on Bethany Homes Road

Downtown and midtown office experts at SVN Desert Commercial Advisors closed another sale in the Phoenix Central corridor marking its 10th sale of the year.

Senior advisors Justin Horwitz and Paul Borgesen III represented the owner in the sale transaction. The property is at 810 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, according to a press release.

This 15,304 square-foot building is a historic building off Bethany Home Road. This recently sold for $1.15 million and was only on the market from open to close for only 75 days.

Architect Bennie Gonzales designed this building and it was built in 1970. The Arizona Medical Association was the only occupant and owner up to this point of the sale.

The property was so uniquely designed, that the seller had multiple offers to review, a release states. The building captures the trending appeal towards Mid Century structures but ultimately, ARMA elected that it was in their best interest to part ways with the building with plans to relocate.

The building was sold to Katie Hess, the founder of a local essential oils business called Lotuswei. The new owner plans to occupy the majority of the building, but will offer small spaces for lease within the building itself.

“It is a real treat in this business when you can work with high quality people like Katie Hess and the VP of ARMA, Libby McDannell,” Mr. Horwitz said in a prepared statement.

He added that the building has so much character that he’s “looking forward to seeing the new owner’s vision come to reality.”

“Even though he represented the seller, I worked with Justin Horwitz directly and he made the negotiation and due diligence period effortless,” Ms. Hess said in a prepared statement.

The seller had equally rave reviews for the SVN advisor, a release claimed.

“The best decision I made throughout the entire process of selling our building was hiring Justin Horwitz and the SVN team,” Ms. Hess said. “I was comforted by Justin’s professionalism, knowledge of the market, proactive communication, and always being able to answer my questions.”

Ms. Hess said she was grateful to the Arizona Medical Association for passing the torch to her. The property will not only serve as the new Lotuswei headquarters, but it is also the new Phoenix Wellness Hub that will feature national wellness experts to add to the worldly podcast.