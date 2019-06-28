SVN advisors attend ‘Elite’ program in New Orleans

SVN Advisors Mary Nollenbeger and Carrick Sears are part of an “elite” program. Submitted photos

SVN Desert Commercial Advisors, in Phoenix, has received national recognition in the top 100 offices by SVN International Corp.

Last month, they were nationally ranked No. 6 out of all the SVN offices, according to a press release, noting that the business acumen for individual and team advisors benefited from its industry education, training, and workshops.

SVN advisors, Mary Nollenberger and Carrick Sears further accelerated their training by completing the year-long training in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Carrick Sears

The program, offered to all SVN advisors in the network, was designed to help advisors take their business regimen to the next level, the release said.

Modeled after the Elite program for managing directors, individual advisors learn new skills and approaches that they could take back to their office or franchise. The program aligns with the training that is already provided at SVN Desert Commercial Advisors.

Mike Gallegos, a CRE trainer and coach for some of the SVN offices across the country, plays an integral role in the sales training in the Phoenix office.

“We teach principles from best in industry programs across commercial real estate economics, finance, underwriting, and full platform business development (sales strategy & techniques),” said Mr. Gallegos in a prepared statement.

Ms. Nollenberger, director of retail leasing, appreciated learning about relationship –focused business and servicing clients, which she said is her passion.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sears, a multifamily advisor, said the program helped him hone his skills as an advisor, teaching him how to add value to his clients’ investments and decision-making.

The two SVN advisors will be certified as an ‘Advisor Elite’ through the program, according to the release.