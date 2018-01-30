Gust Rosenfeld recently announced that Susan P. Segal, who’s been with the firm since 2011, has been elected to its executive committee.
According to a press release, she lead the firm’s client committee for the past five years. Ms. Segal practices public and employment law. She is an expert in procurement law and advises public entities and private sector clients on various legal issues and challenges.
Prior to joining Gust Rosenfeld, Ms. Segal was division chief in the Public Advocacy Section of the Arizona Attorney General’s office. She also served as section chief in the education and health section.
She has advised state regulatory boards, including the Arizona State Board of Education and has been in-house counsel to a large public school district. She was formerly a member of the Arizona Attorney General Open Meeting Law Enforcement Team and the Opinion Review Committee, the press release stated.
Her experience includes advising and representing employers in the private sector on employment matters. She earned her J.D. from the Arizona State University College of Law and her B.A. from the University of Kansas. She serves as the chair elect – Phoenix for the Arizona Theatre Company.