Stewart is elected to Arizona Society of Healthcare Attorneys board

Marki Stewart, a Dickinson-Wright Phoenix office member, was recently elected to serve on the board of the Arizona Society of Healthcare Attorneys as secretary/treasurer.
With a membership of almost 200 attorneys, the Arizona Society of Healthcare Attorneys provides an opportunity for lawyers in the healthcare field to meet, exchange information and ideas and attend legal seminars since it was formed in 1992.
“This is a great opportunity and I look forward to working with the board members, all of whom are outstanding attorneys and exceptional people,” said Ms. Stewart in a prepared statement. “I’m proud to be a part of this organization and its educational focus.”
According to a press release, her practice focuses on healthcare regulatory and transactional law. She is a member of the Steering Committee of Planned Parenthood Arizona Advocates for Reproductive Health and Justice and serves as a representative on the Phoenix Art Museum Corporate Council.