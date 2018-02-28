Stevan’s Consignment builds community relationship through family legacy

Stevan’s Consignment owner, Amanda Myers, is continuing her family legacy of offering unique, quality home furnishings to residents of the Valley of the Sun.
Ms. Myers is the granddaughter of Bernadean Fuller, interior designer and founder of Stevan’s Furniture and Interior Design.
She now has two shop locations, with one being in the Town of Paradise Valley at 5203 E. Lincoln Drive.
The Paradise Valley boutique showrooms showcase unique Old World and Contemporary home furnishing with an emphasis on quality, according to a press release.
Ms. Myers opened a second Stevan’s Consignment location in Scottsdale in 2013 with a belief that the growing trend in consignment resale was evidence of a change in the way consumers shop.
“They still want quality, and if possible, without the retail price tag. Finding really unique home furnishings and arranging them in a way that reflects the homeowner’s personality and makes them happy is my goal,” Ms. Myers said in a prepared statement.
Stevan’s Scottsdale location is at 15770 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop, and offers Old World, Contemporary, Rustic, Transitional and Southwestern furnishings.
“Our inventory includes many high-end manufacturers including Maitland Smith, Theodore Alexander, Marge Carson, John Richards,” she noted.
“We also provide a diverse selection of original art and bronzes, hand-made rugs, mirrors and chandeliers.”
Amanda views consignment as a great way to recapture some of the investment in fine furnishings that no longer meet the owners needs, the press release stated.
In addition to consigned items, Stevan’s offers new furniture and accessories that are hard to find in consignment shops.
“We pride ourselves on building relationships, not only with our customers and consignors but with those involved in all facets of home ownership that we meet during the course of our daily business,” she said.
“I have been very blessed to have my Grandmother by my side. I am again seeing proof of the importance of building relationships as people stop into the new Paradise Valley location and ask, ‘Is this the Stevan’s that was on Bell Road?’ — makes my heart smile!”
Stevan’s Furniture and Interior Design was the original Stevan’s furniture store, located on West Bell Road in Phoenix from 1993 to 2002