Stemm named Washington Federal commercial real estate division manager

Washington Federal Bank has announced Scott Stemm as its Arizona Commercial Real Estate Department division manager.

Scott Stemm

Mr. Stemm is responsible for builder financing and commercial real estate, including land acquisition and development, specs, presales and income property and permanent financing on income properties, according to a press release.

Western Federal Bank is at 6720 N. Scottsdale Road.

Prior to joining Washington Federal Bank, Mr. Stemm worked with Western National Bank. He brings 35 years of experience in the banking industry and has been with Washington Federal Bank for 13 years, primarily in commercial real estate, the release states.

“We are so thrilled to promote Scott into this role,” said Mike Brown, Arizona regional president, in a prepared statement. “His expertise in commercial real estate and vast industry knowledge make him an invaluable asset to our team. He has proven himself as a quality banker over the last 13 years and is highly regarded by his clients. We are grateful to continue to grow his career at Washington Federal Bank.”

Mr. Stemm holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Illinois College, and earned his MBA from the University of Illinois.

