Steadman new associate at Sanders & Parks, P.C.

Dillon Steadman has joined the firm of Sanders & Parks, P.C., as an associate.

Mr. Steadman will focus his practice on products liability, professional liability, aviation liability and insurance defense, according to a release.

He received a Juris Doctor from the University of Arizona, where he tried DUI cases through the prosecution clinic. He also provided volunteer legal services through Southern Arizona Legal Aid’s domestic relations clinic and helped startup businesses with their intellectual property needs, according to the release.

Mr. Steadman also served as the senior articles editor for the Arizona Journal of Environmental Law and Policy.

He was on the deans’ List numerous times and received the award for Outstanding Performance in Legal Writing, according to the release.

Mr. Steadman is fluent in Spanish and conversant in Portuguese and French.

