State Bar of Arizona seeking non-lawyers for Board of Governors

The State Bar of Arizona’s Board of Governors is accepting applications until March 22 from non-lawyers to fill four seats on its board.

Participation of public members is essential, a press release claims, to the State Bar’s mission of serving and protecting the public with respect to the provision of legal services and access to justice, and its efforts of making sure the people of Arizona have a strong voice in the legal system.

A total of four public members, who serve staggered three-year terms, sit on the 30-member Board. The board establishes the vision, strategic priorities and policies of the association and ensures there are sufficient resources for its successful management and operations.

Applicants for the public member positions may be from any county within Arizona and must not be members of the State Bar of Arizona. They must also not have, other than as a consumer, a financial interest in the practice of law.

Individuals with experience in human resources or finance, or who have previous experience serving on professional boards or in the consumer protection field, are encouraged to apply, a release states.

Members of the Board of Governors attend approximately eight half-day meetings each year. Meetings are usually on the third Friday of the month at the State Bar’s office, 4201 N. 24th St. in Phoenix.

Preparation in advance of the meetings, including review of related materials, is essential. In addition, members attend the Bar’s annual convention in June and a two-day retreat in July.

Board members also serve on standing Board committees. Travel and meal expenses are paid for all meetings, but there is no other compensation for service as a Board member.