Southwest Behavioral & Health Services appoints new chief medical officer

Dr. Michael Sweeney has joined Southwest Behavioral & Health Services as its new chief medical officer.

According to a press release, he has more than 30 years of behavioral health experience and will be responsible for the education and supervision of medical staff, as well as ensuring that patients receive the “highest standard” of medical care.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Southwest Behavioral & Health Services. The work the organization does throughout the state is impressive,” said Dr. Sweeney in a prepared statement. “The staff is committed to working with our clients and the success outcomes are significant. I look forward to working with the team.”

His recent appointment marks his return to SB&H as he served as medical director for Southwest Behavioral & Health Services from 2000 to 2009, the release said.

“Michael is a proven behavioral health leader with a strong track record of success,” said Southwest Behavioral & Health Services CEO Steven Sheets in a prepared statement. “He is highly regarded for his leadership and proven ability to assess and diagnose needs and plans of action for individuals and families. His vision and approach to care make him the right medical leader for the next chapter of SB&H’s history.”

According to the release, Dr. Sweeney has served in a variety of administrative and clinical roles at the Psychiatric Annex of the Maricopa Medical Center, Alternative Behavioral Systems, ComCare and the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center.

A member of the American Psychiatric Association, American Academy of Psychiatrists in Alcoholism and Addictions and the American Association for Emergency Psychiatry, he graduated from the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine and completed psychiatric residency at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City, the release detailed.