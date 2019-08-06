Southwest Behavioral & Health Services announces human resources VP

Michelle Griffith is the new Southwest Behavioral & Health Services vice president of human resources. (Submitted photo)

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services has announced Michelle Griffith as the new vice president of human resources.

Ms. Griffith began her appointment on July 15, according to a press release, describing her as a human resources leader with extensive experience.

She is noted for being a change and transformational human resources leader integrating the people strategy with the business strategy to drive organizational performance and goals, the release said.

“Michelle has dedicated her career to improving the lives of the people in her care,” said president/CEO of Southwest Behavioral & Health Services Steven Sheets in a prepared statement.

“Her experience in implementing state-of-the-art HR systems that not only meet strategic goals but also enhance employees’ lives will be an asset to our organization. We look forward to the leadership that she will bring to this critical role.”

Ms. Griffith was recently senior director of human resources for UMOM New Day Centers. Her experience includes leadership positions at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health and Trench Safety Equipment Corporation.

“I’m thrilled to be working with an organization that is committed to transforming lives,” said Michelle Griffith. “I’m looking forward to doing my part in shaping the future of behavioral and health services through employee engagement, talent acquisition and development.”