Sigma Contracting taps Frendahl for business development role

Sigma Contracting has hired Catherine Frendahl as a business development specialist responsible for creating opportunities and securing new business.

According to a press release, Ms. Frendahl joins Sigma Contracting after spending the past two years at Kinney Construction Services. She has more than 25 years of experience in sales and business development. She also performed business development duties for a commercial solar company.

“We are pleased and excited to add Catherine to our team,” said Dan Hinkson, Sigma Contracting president, in a prepared statement.

“She is the right fit at the right time to continue our growth in the market. It’s a positive sign and could lead to a similar expansion of our estimating and operations footprint in the near future.”

