Shea Homes to host Azure Paradise Valley grand opening

Shea Homes will host a grand opening Saturday, Oct. 20 for Azure Paradise Valley, the first Shea Signature luxury community at 6997 E. Cactus Wren Road.

This guard-gated community will include 66 homes on 23 acres, adjacent to the upcoming Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley. Tours of the Azure show homes will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21, then by appointment only following the grand opening weekend, a press release states.

“From the level of craftsmanship to the thoughtful design touches both indoors and out, these residences will deliver an unparalleled experience to those looking for the contemporary, connected life,” Ken Peterson, Shea Homes Arizona vice president of sales and marketing, said in a prepared statement.

Shea’s architecture team — which Tracy Finley led in collaboration with Erik Peterson’s award-winning firm PHX Architecture, lead architect Scott Carson and team — designed the residences of Azure.

With base pricing from the high $1 millions up to the high $3 millions, residences feature transitional architecture with open floor plans, open riser staircases, and rolling walls of glass that offer a seamless flow between outdoor and indoor living spaces.

These homes are designed for homeowners to “maximize enjoyment” of the available water features and desert mountain views, according to a release. Modern design is balanced with traditional elements like clean, cut stone and light, bright colors.

“It has been the pleasure for our firm to be teamed with a client like Shea Homes and bring something new and exciting that redefines home design as we know it. We are very proud of what we created here.” Mr. Peterson said in a prepared statement.

Convenience and walkability are key at Azure, a release claims. With walking paths leading to nearby restaurants and shops, homeowners can leave the car in the garage and walk to The Palmeraie Shops, a planned destination featuring premier designer boutiques, specialty retailers and gourmet restaurants.

Azure Paradise Valley offers eight different floor plans with two- to five-bedroom configurations ranging from 2,986-6,800 square feet.

Design features include distinctive custom cabinets, residential elevators, wide plank wood and tile floors, expandable home automation and security system, LED lighting throughout, linear gas fireplace in the main living area and a Ring doorbell.

Kitchens include Gaggenau appliance packages, kitchens and baths feature Rohl fixtures and engineered quartz countertops.

Architectural options include Fleetwood rolling walls of glass, exterior natural stone, varied roofing materials, smooth finish stucco, aluminum clad exterior windows, front yard landscaping with front yard maintained by HOA and a 4-by-10-foot glass entry door.