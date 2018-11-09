Shea Homes showcases Azure Paradise Valley

Shea Homes had its grand opening of Azure Paradise Valley, the first Shea Signature luxury community, over the weekend of Oct. 20.

Over 350 guests attended a private Friday, Oct. 19 event, with drinks and appetizers by Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, Sumo Maya and M Catering as well as entertainment from Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-O’s.

Azure’s two show homes were open for tours throughout the weekend, with many taking advantage of the opportunity to experience the boutique neighborhood, a press release states.

At Indian Bend Road and Mockingbird Lane in the shadows of Camelback and Mummy Mountains, this gated community will include 66 luxury residences on 23 acres, adjacent to an upcoming Paradise Valley resort currently under construction.

“Grand opening weekend was a treat for the entire Azure team,” Tony Lanese, Azure Paradise Valley sales manager, said in a prepared statement. “It was rewarding to hear the enthusiastic reaction of our guests, who appreciated the attention to detail and dramatic design of our homes.”

Tracy Finley led the Shea architecture team, in collaboration with Erik Peterson’s firm PHX Architecture as well as lead architect Scott Carson and team designed the residences of Azure.

With base pricing from the high $1 millions up to the high $3 millions, residences feature transitional architecture with open floorplans, open riser staircases, and rolling walls of glass that offer a flow between outdoor and indoor living spaces.

These homes are designed for homeowners to maximize enjoyment of the available water features and desert mountain views, a release claims. Modern design is balanced with traditional elements like clean, cut stone and light bright colors.

Design features include Distinctive Custom Cabinets, residential elevators, wide plank wood floors, expandable home automation and security system, LED lighting throughout, linear gas fireplace in the main living area, and a Ring doorbell.

Kitchens include Gaggenau appliance packages, kitchens and baths feature Rohl fixtures, and engineered quartz countertops.

Architectural options include Fleetwood rolling walls of glass, exterior natural stone, varied roofing materials, smooth finish stucco, aluminum clad exterior windows, front yard landscaping with front yard maintained by HOA, and a 4-by-10-foot glass entry door.

In addition to the main residences, most of which include a lower level, there are various guest casitas and detached two-car garages also available to accommodate homeowner’s needs.

Azure Paradise Valley offers seven different floor plans with two- to five-bedroom configurations ranging from 2,974-6,800 square feet.