Shea Arizona brings home 5 MAME awards for merchandising excellence

Shea Homes Arizona won five awards at the 33rd Annual Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence Awards Competition presented by the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona.
The April awards ceremony, which took place at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, recognized the efforts of builders and developers, interior designers and architects and sales managers and sales associates.
Shea won for Best Radio Ad – Hey Cards Fans; Best Social Media Campaign – House Party; Best Newspaper Ad – Heroes; Best Interior Merchandising for Homes Under $275,001 to $350,000 (Compass at Recker Pointe, 1011 Altair); and Best Interior Merchandising for Homes Under $500,001 to $700,000 (The Reserves at Val Vista, Residence 4).
“We are truly humbled and honored to have been recognized in these categories,” Ken Peterson, vice president of sales and marketing for Shea Homes Arizona, stated in a release. “These moments in one’s career are a great reminder of hard work paying off, and most importantly, a time to reflect on the loyal customers who got us here.”
Shea Homes Arizona was also honored to be a finalist in the following categories: Best Detached Product Design for Homes $500,001 to $700,000 (The Reserves at Val Vista, Residence 4); Best Sales Office 500 Square Feet or Larger Within a Model (The Reserves at Val Vista); Salesperson of the Year for a Company Closing 250 or More Homes (Justin Susnik); and Grand Award.
Shea employees were recognized in these categories: Sales Achievement (16 community representatives recognized for 2017 sales and dollar volume numbers); Administrative Team Member of the Year (Lynnae Clore, Shea Homes Arizona Marketing Manager); Construction Team Member of the Year (Todd Fennell, Shea Homes Arizona Project Superintendent); and Warranty/Quality Assurance Team Member of the Year (Greg Redmon, Shea Homes Arizona Special Projects Team Leader).
Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. For more information about Shea Homes and its communities, visit SheaHomes.com and TrilogyLife.com.