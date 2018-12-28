SCS Engineers completes 3,500 projects, celebrates 30th anniversary

SCS Engineers, an award-winning environmental consulting and construction firm, is celebrating the completion of more than 3,500 Arizona-based projects and reflecting on its 30th anniversary in Arizona.

Dan Sola, a hydrogeologist and project manager with more than 30 years of experience, recently took over the Arizona office in September, according to a press release.

Mr. Sola’s areas of expertise include soil and groundwater clean up, hydrogeological evaluation, computer modeling, hazardous waste regulations, human and ecological risk assessment, expert witness and public testimony, and environmental review.

“During the last 30 years, SCS Engineers has been involved with some of the most important projects in Arizona, which will continue to have an impact for generations to come,” said Brad Johnston, vice president at SCS Engineers, in a prepared statement.

“From Chase Field to the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Project, to downtown Phoenix’s light rail and the Old Fort Lowell Restoration Project in Tucson, our project managers, scientists and technicians are valued team members, offering creative solutions, incredible expertise and cost-competitive ideas.”

During SCS Engineers’ 30 years in Phoenix, the employee-owned firm has enjoyed stability with low turnover, the press release stated. Established in 1986, SCS’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan creates long-term stability in the company, as many employees have chosen to work there for decades. For clients, that stability means continuity in project management.

In addition, SCS doesn’t have to worry about outside, third-party shareholders who often care only about maximizing a return on their investment. Only 106 companies in Arizona offer an ESOP program, according to the National Center for Employee Ownership.

“SCS is proud to have a long-standing office in Arizona, which has allowed us to make such a positive impact on the state,” said Patrick Sullivan, senior vice president of SCS Engineers, in a prepared statement.

“We plan to maintain our office and continue our work in Arizona as it is a critical part of our business plan. As an employee-owned company, it is important to maintain local continuity and expertise, so we can continue to support environmentally-sustainable economic development in Arizona and across the nation.”

SCS has worked on many projects in Arizona including: