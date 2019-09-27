Schulman named CEO at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central, Northern AZ

Kerry Schulman (Submitted photo)

Following a national search, Kerry Schulman, who has been the Chief Operations Officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona, has been named Chief Executive Officer by the RMHC-CNAZ board of directors.

Ms. Schulman, a former McDonald’s owner-operator, began her new responsibilities on Sept. 23. A national search will be conducted for her replacement as Chief Operations Officer.

“After an extensive search over three months that attracted a very impressive list of potential candidates, the search committee and the board of directors felt strongly that Kerry brings the right combination of tools and experience to take Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central and Northern Arizona to the next level of success,” said RHMC-CNAZ Board Chair Scott Harris in a prepared statement.

“A champion of the Ronald McDonald House and the families we serve, having run her own company she knows the critical value of building a great team, how to apply best practices and strategic thinking to decision making, the importance of building and maintaining strong relationships — both professionally and within the community — and the absolute imperatives of integrity, accountability and transparency.”

Ms. Schulman replaces Nancy Roach, who retired in June after nearly 20 years as CEO, according to a press release.

“I have an unyielding passion for the Ronald McDonald House of Central and Northern Arizona and its mission,” Ms. Schulman said in a prepared statement. “The board, our donors, staff, volunteers and the families we serve will have the full measure of my commitment, focus and enthusiasm. I am energized by the potential for us, together, to fulfill the promise that RMHC-CNAZ offers.”

Ms. Schulman served as a member of the RMHC-CNAZ board of directors for three years and co-chaired the 2018 A McNight to Remember Gala. She is an Arizona State University graduate with deep roots in the community. She and her family live in Arcadia.

For more information about RMHC-CNAZ, visitrmhccnaz.org.