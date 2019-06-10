Sandra Day O’Connor Institute names chairman, board members

From left to right: Deanna Salazar, Brian Scott and Matt Feeney. (Submitted photo)

The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute has named Matthew P. Feeney its chairman of the board and appointed two new members to its board of directors — Deanna Salazar and Brian Scott — each appointed to a three-year term.

“Our new board chairman and new board members represent outstanding and exemplary leadership for the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute,” Sarah Suggs, president and CEO at the institute, said in a prepared statement.

“We look forward to a productive year to continue the legacy and lifetime work of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.”

Mr. Feeney’s practice is concentrated in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, SEC reporting and compliance, and corporate governance matters, including advising corporate boards and board committees, according to a press release.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame and his law degree, magna cum laude, from Notre Dame Law School.

Mr. Feeney has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America; Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business; and Southwest Super Lawyers.

He is a founding board member and past chair of St. Joseph the Worker, an organization that assists homeless, low-income and other disadvantaged individuals. He also served as a board member and president of the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services and Education, which the State Bar of Arizona created to promote access to justice for all Arizonans.

He also serves on the board of directors of the Greater Phoenix Leadership and the Musical Instrument Museum.

Ms. Salazar oversees Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona’s legal division, which provides consulting services to the board of directors and other key executives.

Prior to joining BCBSAZ, she was a partner with the Phoenix law firm of Lewis and Roca, senior counsel with Wells Fargo Bank and senior counsel with Employee Solutions. She joined BCBSAZ in 1999 and began her service with the organization as associate general counsel.

Ms. Salazar is a member of the Arizona and Colorado state bars and Los Abogados, the Phoenix Hispanic lawyers association. She also serves as chair of the Hispanic Women’s Corporate Board of Trustee’s, the board of directors of Local First Arizona and CALA, Celebracion Artistica de las Americas.

She is a recipient of the Valle del Sol Profiles of Success Exemplary Leadership Award and Abogados Community Service Award. Ms. Salazar received her bachelor’s degree from Adams State College and her juris doctorate degree from the ASU Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

Mr. Scott serves as the first executive vice president and nationwide director of private banking for MidFirst Bank. Formerly the chief credit officer at MidFirst, he has spent 30 years in the financial industry.

A third generation native of Phoenix, he has both a B.S. in finance and an MBA from Arizona State University.

Mr. Scott began his career with Valley National Bank, now Chase Bank, before becoming Bank of America Southern California senior vice president. He returned to Arizona to serve as Compass Bank Executive vice president before joining MidFirst Bank in 2006.

He oversees four MidFirst Bank national divisions including its Private Banking Group with $2 billion in assets. He is also responsible for the Retail Mortgage Lending Group, MidFirst Business Credit and Community Reinvestment Lending.

Mr. Scott serves on the editorial board for the Risk Management Association Journal and on Arizona Country Club board of directors as its vice president.