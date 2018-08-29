Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International lists George Christensen-designed Paradise Valley home

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has listed a home that is the last architectural design by George Christensen for $3.65 million.

Listed by agents Jan Kabbani and Cliff Davis of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, this 6,578-square-foot, 5 bed and 6.5 bath masterpiece, is at 7307 N Black Rock Trail in Paradise Valley, according to a press release.

Mr. Christensen designed the award-winning home with materials such as stone, wood, marble, and steel creating an organically sustainable experience. This architecturally significant, texture rich soft contemporary home has mountain views and uses of natural light with views from nearly every window in guard-gated Clearwater Hills.

Mr. Christensen has had many of his designs appear in publications including Architectural Digest, Sunset Magazine, and Phoenix Home and Garden. He moved to Phoenix in 1957 and founded George Christensen and Associates, a release states.

His firm designed hundreds of residences and more than 40 churches. The design of this estate was in Mr. Christensen’s archives and had to be released to be built. This Clearwater Hills home is the last design by Christensen to be constructed before passing away.

Mr. Christensen mentored Scottsdale architect Mark Candelaria, AIA, for over 18 years. Mr. Candelaria is the founder of Candelaria Design, which he started in 1999 after an 18-year career as one of the founding partners of CCBG Architects in Phoenix.

“George listened to his clients and always did his best to give them their house, and that was the best lesson I ever received,” Mr. Candelaria said in a prepared statement.

“He designed quickly and went with his instincts and didn’t over think things. He trusted his intuition and combined that with the spirit of his client to create his designs.”

Noteworthy features include a master suite and bath with dual vanities, a detached guest house, high ceilings, telescopic doors that blend indoor and outdoor spaces, a sparkling zero edge infinity pool, exercise room, fire pit, grass lawn, a barbeque area and a three-car garage, among others.

Additionally, a true chef ’s kitchen with Wolf appliances, double ovens, sub-zero and wine storage open to an expansive family and game room with the latest high-tech electronics, low voltage lighting and much more.

The home also showcases formal living and dining areas with two separate offices, one of them overlooking the pool with elevated views to city lights.

“The seller is a sailor and so was the late Mr. Christensen, it’s interesting they both shared this passion,” listing agent Jan Kabbani said in a prepared statement.

“I think this is expressed in the design of the masterful use of natural light and windows strategically placed throughout the home for nearly every window having a view.”