Russ Lyon Sotheby listing homes in Paradise Valley, Phoenix

Dec 19th, 2018 · by · Comments:

This 20,000 square foot house has a 20-car garage in Paradise Valley. (Submitted Photo)

In honor of the 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction and the several other local car auctions, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is presenting homes with features in style, entertainment and revved-up for all types of car fanatics.

First stop on Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s list is a home in the Town of Paradise Valley comprised of 20,000 square feet with five beds and 13.5 baths, according to a press release.

Agents Michel Edery and Frank Aazami are listing the estate for $22.8 million. Amongst the numerous features, this listing supports a fleet of vehicles with a 20-car garage.

The garage at 8100 N. 68th St. in Paradise Valley. (Submitted Photo)

Another Paradise Valley estate on the list, is a five-bed and 7.5-bath, 17,912-square-foot home at 8100 N. 68th St, listed with Mr. Aazami for $18 million.

This two acre estate was designed and built over a 10-year period. Amongst the features is the six-car garage. The area is designed with extended length and height, providing plenty of space for larger vehicles. The colored tiles also help to brighten up the room.

Last, is a home at 5350 E. Exeter Blvd. in Phoenix. This six-bed and seven-bath home is listed for $3.9 million. Not only does this listing include handcrafted woodwork throughout, along with a wine cellar, but it also comes with a four-car garage.

The area includes both direct and side entry access and features an electric door opener.

Tags

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie