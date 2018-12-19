Russ Lyon Sotheby listing homes in Paradise Valley, Phoenix

In honor of the 48th Annual Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction and the several other local car auctions, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is presenting homes with features in style, entertainment and revved-up for all types of car fanatics.

First stop on Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s list is a home in the Town of Paradise Valley comprised of 20,000 square feet with five beds and 13.5 baths, according to a press release.

Agents Michel Edery and Frank Aazami are listing the estate for $22.8 million. Amongst the numerous features, this listing supports a fleet of vehicles with a 20-car garage.

Another Paradise Valley estate on the list, is a five-bed and 7.5-bath, 17,912-square-foot home at 8100 N. 68th St, listed with Mr. Aazami for $18 million.

This two acre estate was designed and built over a 10-year period. Amongst the features is the six-car garage. The area is designed with extended length and height, providing plenty of space for larger vehicles. The colored tiles also help to brighten up the room.

Last, is a home at 5350 E. Exeter Blvd. in Phoenix. This six-bed and seven-bath home is listed for $3.9 million. Not only does this listing include handcrafted woodwork throughout, along with a wine cellar, but it also comes with a four-car garage.

The area includes both direct and side entry access and features an electric door opener.